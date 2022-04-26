Will Claire Danes Break 4-Year Instagram Silence for ‘The Essex Serpent’?

Claire Danes stars with Tom Hiddleston in the upcoming fantasy series The Essex Serpent on Apple TV, which just dropped an intriguing, haunting trailer. The series is based on Sarah Perry’s bestselling novel.

The show’s intrigue is amped by the presence of Danes, who plays London widow Cora Seaborne who moves to Essex to investigate reports of a mythical serpent.

Danes hasn’t been on TV since Homeland waved goodbye in 2020 — and she hasn’t posted on Instagram since 2018, four years ago, as the show was wrapping up shooting.

Her last post said “and now, we nap” — and Danes apparently wasn’t kidding.

A screen presence who can light up any scene (as seen above), Danes is known as an actor’s actor. Extremely famous very young for starring in a TV show (My So-Called Life) that represented the generational zeitgeist, Danes hasn’t sought out many of the extracurricular opportunities celebrity permits.

Danes doesn’t seem to own a tequila brand, for instance, though she has done ads for the likes of Audi and The Gap.

Danes lives her life and acting is her job — or as she likes to phrase it, “Makin’ the Make Believe.”

But the hard-working Danes does do the work required of actors, and today that often includes promoting their projects on their individual channels. Will Danes return to Instagram from her 4-year break to help promote The Essex Serpent? Time will tell. The first two episodes air May 13 on Apple TV+.