Why Is Whoopi Goldberg Off ‘The View’? She’s In Scotland Being A Fantasy God

Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin sat with Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro and veteran Joy Behar on The View this week while the show’s most familiar face was missing.

The scene led to the inevitable question: Where’s Whoopi?

Whoopi Goldberg, that is, the only Oscar winner on the show — if you’re tracking on your at-home fame meter. And so when Behar revealed the whereabouts of her co-star, it wasn’t a big surprise that it’s the film business that’s borrowed Goldberg for a while.

“If you’re wondering where Whoopi is,” Behar told the audience, “the girl’s got a movie she’s making and she will be back when she finishes whatever she’s doing. So she’s gone for a while.”

That movie — or actually, an Amazon series — is Anansi Boys, currently shooting in Scotland, where Goldberg has been photographed recently. The film is based on a 2005 fantasy novel by the writer Neil Gaiman, a #1 bestseller that Goldberg has long admired. Goldberg will play Bird Woman, the God of Birds on the series.

The View‘s regular viewers will make do, having lately grown accustomed to an occasional Whoopi-free View. (Goldberg was recently given a two-week suspension for remarks she made in February about the Holocaust not being about race.)