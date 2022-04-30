Who Is White House Correspondents Dinner Host Brianna Keilar?

The 2022 White House Correspondents Dinner is hosted by CNN’s New Day co-hosts John Berman and Brianna Keilar. The show airs every weekday from 6 am to 9 am.

Prior to New Day, the Australian-born American journalist Keilar was a White House correspondent and senior political correspondent for CNN in Washington, D.C., and was host of CNN Right Now with Brianna Keilar.

Fun fact: Keilar earned the White House Correspondents’ Association’s 2014 Aldo Beckman Memorial Award for her coverage of the rollout of Obamacare.

When not on TV, Keilar spends time with her family including her husband, Green Beret and former director on the National Security Council at the White House, Fernando Lujan, their 3-year-old young son Antonio and Keilar’s stepson Teddy.

The 2022 White House Correspondents Dinner will air live on CNN on Saturday, April 30 at 8 pm.