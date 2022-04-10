Who Is Voice of Bleeding Gums’ Son, Monk Murphy, on The Simpsons?

On The Simpsons episode ‘The Sound of Bleeding Gums,’ Lisa meets Monk, the son of her saxophone mentor, the late great Bleeding Gums Murphy, and tries to improve his life. Monk wears a hearing aid and uses American Sign Language to communicate.

Monk is voiced by John Autry II (pictured above), who is known for his on-camera roles on I Hear You (Blaze Young), and Glee (he’s listed as deaf choir soloist). He is the first deaf voice actor on The Simpsons. He also provided the voice of the cat Leonard in the movie Chatty Catties.

Bleeding Gums Murphy was voiced by the late great Ron Taylor, who passed away in 2002.

