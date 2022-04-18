Who Is Tommy’s Gorgeous Brother-in-Law, Uncle Julius on ‘9-1-1 Lone Star’? Hint: Rihanna’s Lover

On the 9-1-1: Lone Star episode ‘Impulse Control,’ while Owen (Rob Lowe) and the 126 race to emergencies at a fast food drive-thru, a high school wrestling match and a case of road rage, Tommy (Gina Torres) deals with a surprise appearance by her gorgeous estranged brother-in-law (Nathan Owens). He shows up unannounced at the twins’ birthday party. And while the girls are excited to see Uncle Julius, Tommy is not.

Professional model (see above) and actor Nathan Owens is known for his roles on the CW series Batwoman (Ocean), Devious Maids (Jesse Morgan — see below with Susan Lucci), the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives (Cameron Davis).

Nathan also starred in the 2011 Rihanna music video California King Bed (as her lover); see below.

9-1-1: Lone Star airs Mondays at 9 pm on FOX.