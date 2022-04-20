Who Is Skull and Bones Scooter Driver at Pop’s Florida Condo on The Goldbergs?

On The Goldbergs episode ‘Grand Theft Scooter,’ when Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) shows up at Adam’s (Sean Giambrone) and Brea’s (Sadie Stanley) beachside vacation at Pops’ Miami condominium, all hell breaks loose. Well, all hell on scooters, that is.

Above and below: Wendi McLendon-Covey, Mimi Kennedy, The Goldbergs (ABC/Scott Everett White)

As seen in the photos above and below, Bev borrows one of the resident’s scooter to chase a particular resident who drives a scooter with a skull and bones flag and isn’t shy about flipping the bird at Bev.

The rebellious scooter driver is portrayed by Mimi Kennedy. She’s known for her TV roles on Mom (Marjorie — see clip below), Dharma and Greg (Dharma’s mom), Homefront (Ruth), and in films including Woody Allen’s Midnight in Paris, and Erin Brockovich (Laura Ambrosino), among many others.

The Goldbergs airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on ABC, right before The Wonder Years at 8:30 pm.