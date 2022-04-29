Who Is Henry’s Doctor Kirk O’Conner on ‘Blue Bloods’? Donnie Wahlberg’s ‘Southie’ Friend

On the Blue Bloods episode ‘Tangled Up in Blue,’ while Erin (Bridget Moynahan) is stalked by a man who was recently released from prison after serving 12 years, and her father, NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) deals with a troubling medical diagnosis for his father, Henry (Len Cariou).

Above: Len Cariou on Blue Bloods (CBS screengrab)

As seen in the photo above, Frank has a conversation with Dr. Kirk O’Conner who’s portrayed by John Shea.

Shea is known for his TV roles on Gossip Girl (Harold Waldorf — see above), Mutant X (Adam Kane), Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman (Lex Luthor), and in films including Baby M (Bill Stern), and Missing with Jack Lemmon and Sissy Spacek (Charles Horman — see below), among others.

Fun fact: John Shea directed Donnie Wahlberg (Danny Reagan) in the 1998 movie Southie, which Shea co-wrote. It was Donnie’s first leading man role in a feature film.

Walhberg’s Southie co-stars were Rose McGowan (who plays his sister), Will Arnet (his best friend), and the late great Anne Meara (his mom).

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10 pm on CBS, right after Magnum PI at 9 pm and Come Dance with Me at 8 pm.