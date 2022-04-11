Who Is Fearless Woman on ‘9-1-1’? Angela Bassett Says “Nothing Scares Her”

On the 9-1-1 episode “Fear-o-Phobia,” while Bobby (Peter Krause) and the 126 race to rescue a novice diver who panics while in a shark cage, Athena (Angela Bassett) investigates a robbery at a gas station. The scenario takes an unexpected turn when the would-be victim turns the tables on her assailant. Watch sneak peek video below.

The victim — whom Bassett describes as “a woman who cannot experience fear, nothing scares her” — is portrayed by actress Erica Gimpel.

Actress/singer Erica Gimpel is known for her TV roles on God Friended Me (Trish — see photo above), ER (Adele Newman), Profiler (Angel Brown), Fame (Coco Hernandez — photo/video below), the TV mini-series North & South (Semiramis), and in films including Sylvie’s Love (Eunice Johnson), and Smoke (Doreen Cole), among others.

9-1-1 airs Mondays at 8 pm on FOX, right before 9-1-1: Lone Star at 9 pm.