Who Are Feuding Wealthy Brothers, Dave’s Clients on The Neighborhood?

In The Neighborhood episode ‘Welcome to the Feud,’ while Gemma (Beth Behrs) turns to Tina (Tichina Arnold) for advice about her son’s first crush, Dave (Max Greenfield) takes two clients golfing. He’s trying to mediate a feud between two super wealthy brothers, Terrence (Phil Morris) and Jordan (Tommy Davidson). Dave invites Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) as their fourth.

Phil is known for his role as the Johnnie Cochran-esque attorney Jackie Chiles on Seinfeld and Tommy is known for a variety of roles on In Living Color with Jim Carrey and Jamie Foxx (see below), among many others.

Phil reprised the role of Jackie for the on-point video below on January 7, 2021.

Get ready to see more of Phil Morris: he stars as John Creighton in the upcoming sequel series Bosch: Legacy, which premieres May 6, 2022.

The Neighborhood airs Mondays at 8 pm.