When Calls the Heart: Hope Valley Residents Coming Through, “Serving Lewks”

On the When Calls the Heart episode ‘Hope Valley Days Part Two,’ residents of Hope Valley continue to enjoy the first ever Hope Valley Days Festival, “though with an unwelcome visitor unexpectedly still in town, everyone is coming together, not just in celebration, but to help one of their own.”

As seen in the video above, Elizabeth Thornton (Erin Krakow) learns that Mei Sou (Amanda Wong) maybe being married and has a heart-to-heart with Constable Nathan Grant (Kevin McGarry). She tells him: “people care about you, Nathan, and it seems you care about Mei.” But when the unwelcome visitor asks Nathan to arrest Mei, he does.

When Erin Krakow shared the clip, actor Jonathan Bennett replied: “Come through Hope Valley serving lewks.”

One fan replied more seriously and with hope that maybe “Nathan takes Mei into custody to protect her from her maybe husband, rather than arresting her.” More than one replied about being eager to see Elizabeth’s Thanksgiving.

When Calls the Heart airs Sundays at 8 pm on Hallmark Channel.