Wendi McLendon-Covey “Gets Physical” In Shiny Gym Shorts on The Goldbergs

On The Goldbergs episode “School-ercise,” while Barry (Troy Gentile) and Geoff (Sam Lerner) compete against each other for the same medical internship, Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) steps in for PE coach at William Penn Academy. Adam (Sean Giambrone) reluctantly takes her Jazzercise class. He is surprised to find enjoyment in it, until Beverly suffers an embarrassing incident – causing Adam the ultimate humiliation.

As seen in the sneak peek video below, Bev who’s rocking a pair of shiny short shorts and isn’t afraid to squat or bend over, tells her son: “All your peers wanna get physical with your mama.”

Brea (Sadie Stanley) looks cute in her jazzercise outfit, too!

The Goldbergs airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on ABC.