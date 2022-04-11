Vin Diesel Looks Goofy With Joy As Brie Larson Leans On Him in “Fast Family” Kindness

Superstar Brie Larson says she’s excited, but one look at Vin Diesel‘s face shows that it’s a pretty close contest on the excitement meter. Diesel looks almost goofy with joy as Larson leans on his shoulder and both their 1000-watt smiles burst out of the image.

“Excited doesn’t even begin to explain how I feel about joining the Fast family,” Larson wrote. Fast & Furious 10 will see Larson debut in the Fast family — and on set it’s about to look even more like the night sky over Montana, as Larson becomes yet another bright star in the Fast constellation, joining the likes of Charlize Theron, Diesel, and Jason Momoa.

Captioning the same image, Diesel told fans: “You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology.” Then he added: “Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for.”

A few weeks earlier, Diesel broke a social media silence to hint that the stars around Fast would grow even brighter, writing: “I am approaching the finale of the first saga… that is Fast. It is very intense, although god has brought such incredible talent to assist me in completing this mythology, I can’t help but to reminisce.”