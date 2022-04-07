Vanessa Hudgens Says She Sees Ghosts, “This Is a Gift, I Have the Ability” For Paranormal

Vanessa Hudgens can talk to ghosts, see them, and also swing from Thierry Mugler to Fabletics like a real Hollywood star should.

Hudgens is deadly serious about paranormal exploration, having been able to “see and hear [spirit] things” since childhood. Below she talks to Kelly Clarkson about this spooky aspect of her life, though she says she’s not spooked by it anymore.

The divine Ms. Hudgens talking about otherworldly beings and paranormal enchantment with daytime’s best interviewer, Kelly Clarkson, is itself enchanting. And sometimes wild, too: Hudgens says that when she was young, a toy duck toy leapt from the kitchen table and followed her as she walked.

But instead of being frightened, Hudgens has decided that “no, this is a gift and something that I have the ability to do, so I’m going to lean into it.” She’s leaning in so far that she bought paranormal exploration equipment and uses a “spirit box” to get in touch, she said.

None of these spirits keep her from promoting her spirited Fabletics line, with swimsuits and all, as you’d expect. Called the Sun-Daze (Hudgens has always been brightly clever with phrasing), her signature Fabletics collection is a spot-on addition to the company’s celeb-centered apparel play.

And it comes with the friendly price tags the company is known for. Hudgens has been dropping the pics on Instagram on the regular and they are winning photos featuring winning fashion.

Now that’s not to say Hudgens is always lounging by the pool or about to get her fitness on in shapewear. She also goes in for the glamour, rocking some vintage Mugler here to the delight of her most attentive fan, the canine cutie Darla.