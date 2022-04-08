Undercover Boss: Coco’s Bakery Boss Stresses Out In Kitchen, Keeps Customers Waiting

On the Season 11 finale of Undercover Boss, the chief people officer at Coco’s Bakery Restaurants, Warren Boone, puts on a disguise to figure out what works and doesn’t work on the shop floor. Coco’s Bakery started in 1948 as a small burger and pie restaurant in Southern California. There are now 29 Coco’s Bakery restaurants, which are known for its comfort food and being served in “places as comfortable as your own kitchen.”

Above: Warren Boone, chief people officer at Coco’s Bakery Restaurants on Undercover Boss (Photo: Studio Lambert)

But, as seen in the sneak peek video below, Warren aka new trainee “Brad” is not comfortable in the kitchen. Warren is surprised to learn that the manager training him, Tom, sometimes jumps in and cooks and with aplomb.

When Tom orders Brad to cook a simple breakfast (two eggs over easy and pancakes), Brad doesn’t crack the eggs fast enough and fails with the pancake order. Tom tells the camera: “Brad definitely got a little stressed out in the kitchen.” Finally, Tom relieves Brad of his cooking duty and tells Brad, “These people have been waiting a while.”

Brad’s luck doesn’t get any better when he tries to learn how to make Coco’s Bakery pies — their signature item. They sell more than 300,000 pies a year. As Warren admits in the video above, “If you ask my wife, I’m the worst baker probably on the planet.” Warren (as Brad) also admits to his trainer Ramon, “This is a lot harder than I thought it would be.”

