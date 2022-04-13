Uma Thurman’s Daughter Maya Hawke Looks “So Damn Smart,” Filming Wes Anderson Movie

When not on a Hollywood movie set, actress Maya Hawke (daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke) enjoys traveling. As seen in the photos below from Paris, where she attended the Dior fashion show.

The 23-year-old gorgeous and talented star made sure to thank “everyone that helped me look so damn smart.”

Get ready to see more of Maya Hawke: She stars in the upcoming Wes Anderson film Asteroid City, which is set in Spain (see photos above), and stars Margot Robbie, Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Bill Murray, Bryan Cranston, and Tilda Swinton, among many others. The film is expected to be released later in 2022.

Maya has recently landed the covers of magazines including Wonderland and Nylon.