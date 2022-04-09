Toni Braxton Wears Locket With Sister Traci’s Ashes, “We Take Her Everywhere We Go”

Grammy Award-winning singer and actress Toni Braxton and her famous family are mourning the loss of sister Traci Braxton. After a battle with esophageal cancer, Traci Braxton died on March 12, 2022, at the age of 50.

With the close-up photo below, Toni wrote: “Hummingbirds were Traci’s favorite. We made these beautiful lockets enclosed with her ashes to honor our promise that we would take her everywhere we go.”

Sister Tamar Braxton replied: “You look beautiful.” And family friend Kris Jenner replied with a series of praying hands and red heart emojis.

Get ready to see more of Toni: she stars in Fallen Angels Murder Club: Heroes and Felons which premieres on Lifetime on Saturday, April 9 at 8 pm.