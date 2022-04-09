Toni Braxton Plays ‘Nancy Drew’ In ‘Fallen Angels Murder Club’ Lifetime Movie

In the Lifetime movie Fallen Angels Murder Club: Heroes and Felons, the members of the Fallen Angels Murder Club reunite to investigate the death of one of their own, Rory (Raoul Bhaneja). Whoever killed Rory made it look like one of them in their book club did it. This is a sequel to Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends To Die For.

The protagonist, ex-con Hollis Morgan, who’s portrayed by Grammy Award winning singer Toni Braxton. As seen in the sneak peek video above, fellow book club member Abby (Lisa Berry) tries to reign in Hollis and teases her by calling her, the famous teenage murder mystery solver Nancy Drew.

Fallen Angels Murder Club: Heroes and Felons premieres on Lifetime on Saturday, April 9 at 8 pm.