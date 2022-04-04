The Way Charles Barkley Hugs Kenny Smith In Big Moment, “Cool Dude”

The great rivalry between North Carolina and Duke got about a mile deeper on Saturday, as first-year Tar Heel coach Hubert Davis sent final-year Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski and the Blue Devils home in a mind-bending semifinal that went down to the Caleb Love wire.

Former Tar Heels point guard Kenny Smith celebrated the win with the help of his TNT commentary partner Charles Barkley, the NBA legend.

Chuck is an Auburn guy, but he didn’t hold back his love for Kenny, giving him a nice genuine hug as the result cascaded over the crowd. Barkley stepped in with feeling, of the kind that has turned him into a beloved basketball figure, far beyond his Hall of Fame penchant for rebounding.

Fans of both men loved the moment, even if some Duke fans understandably stewed.

For all Smith’s celebratory fire, it’s Barkley’s tenderness that caught the attention of many commenters. “Chuck a supportive friend,” writes one. While another sort of nails Barkley’s overall vibe: “Chuck is definitely a cool dude.”