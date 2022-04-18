‘The Good Doctor’ Star Fiona Gublemann Stuns In Hot Pink “Nap Dress”

On The Good Doctor episode “My Way,” while Dr. Marcus Andrews (Hill Harper) treats a foster kid for injuries sustained at his group home, Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) and team look to Lea’s (Paige Spara) expertise with cars and auto repair to help a patient whose iron lung has broken.

When not playing Dr. Morgan Reznick, actress Fiona Gublemann likes to read books to children. As seen in the photos above, the gorgeous and talented star wore a hot pink “Nap Dress” by NYC design label Hill House Home to the Mad Hatter High Tea event.

Nell Diamond, the founder of Hill House Home says the company’s signature garment, the Nap Dress, is “a bit of a misnomer.” The married with three kids designer explains: ““I wanted to design something that allowed me to feel like myself during a 3:00 am feeding, when I’m so bone-tired and have four thousand emails and I’m thinking about taxes and my laundry and my to-do list and the Nap Dress® came to be as a solution to a problem inherent in my own life.”

Fiona wears the Ellie Nap Dress which comes in different colors and patterns.

