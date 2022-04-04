‘The Good Doctor’ Star Fiona Gubelmann Stuns In Sheer Lace Dress, “Love the Hair”

On The Good Doctor episode “Growing Pains,” while Dr. Murphy (Freddie Highmore) helps a teenage “biohacker” whose self- experiments begin to compromise his health, Dr. Reznick (Fiona Gubelmann) looks to take the next step in her relationship with Dr. Park (Will Yun Lee).

When not filming The Good Doctor, Fiona spends time with her real-life husband, actor Alex Weed, and sometimes they get dressed up as seen in the gorgeous photos above. Be sure to swipe. That navy blue lace dress is by designer Tadashi Shoji. More than one fan replied: “Love the hair!”

Fiona cut her long blond locks recently, and has been wearing fun hair accessories with her new shorter, hairstyle.

The Good Doctor airs Mondays at 10 pm on ABC, right after American Idol at 8 pm.