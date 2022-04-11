The Good Doctor: Doctors Eat Hallucinogen-Laced Food, “Wacky Stuff Happens”

In The Good Doctor episode “Potluck,” when someone mistakenly brings a hallucinogen-laced dish to the St. Bonaventure Hospital’s company potluck, much of the hospital staff and doctors are incapacitated.

As seen in the sneak peek video below, one of the doctors — while performing a surgery — thinks she sees a snake slithering its way out of a hole in the patient’s bedsheet. Or, as ABC describes it: “what wacky stuff happens at St. Bonaventure!”

The accidental consumption leaves doctors Murphy (Freddie Highmore), Glassman (Richard Schiff) and Allen (Bria Anderson) forced to take on all the hospital’s cases.

The Good Doctor airs Mondays at 10 pm on ABC, right after American Idol at 8 pm.