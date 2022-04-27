‘The Flash’ Star Candice Patton Reveals Vitamin D Deficiency, “Can Cause Mood Changes”

When not filming The Flash, actress Candice Patton takes care of herself. With the sun-soaking photos below (she’s rocking a pair of QUAY sunglasses), she wrote: “Found out recently my vitamin D levels were so low thanks to my doctor who had a sneaking suspicion. Normal levels are around 30. I was at an 8!” She was told that Vitamin D deficiency “can cause mood changes (depression and anxiety), bone loss, bone and joint pain, and fatigue.” Patton reports she’s now take a vitamin D prescription and “also sneaking salmon back in my diet.”

When fellow CW star Elizabeth Tulloch (Lois Lane on Superman & Lois) read the post, she replied: “One of my besties was severely deficient and switching to RX Vitamin D changed her life – she’s sooo much happier.”

She captioned the bikini beach photo above “beach bum” and “grateful for the sun.”

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on CW. Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 8 pm on CW.