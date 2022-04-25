Survivalist Has Painful Encounter With Reptile on ‘9-1-1 Lone Star’

On the 9-1-1: Lone Star episode ‘Down to Clown,’ while Owen (Rob Lowe) has a breakthrough in therapy, and a clown has an emergency at a young boy’s birthday party, Tommy (Gina Torres), T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) and Nancy (Brianna Baker) race to help a survivalist who has a painful encounter with a reptile.

As seen and heard in the video below, Brianna Baker (who plays Nancy) says the end of Season 3 is “going to be insane.” So much so that it’ll have “people waiting for us to come back.” Note: The Season 3 finale airs Monday, May 16.

9-1-1: Lone Star airs Mondays at 9 pm on FOX, right after the original 9-1-1 starring Angela Bassett at 8 pm.