‘Superman & Lois’ Star Elizabeth Tulloch Stuns In ‘Bizarro’ Plunging Powersuit

On the Superman & Lois episode ‘Bizarros in a Bizarro World,’ Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) races through the portal after Ally Allston, but when he arrives on the other side, he discovers everything on this parallel earth is, well, bizarre.

When not filming Superman & Lois, actress Elizabeth Tulloch (Lois Lane) is promoting the popular CW Arrowverse series as seen in the photos above and below. Tullock tells her fans: “Keep an eye out for a brief glimpse of this sequin onesie in (episode) 210- when I tried it on in the wardrobe fitting I immediately asked our costume designer Katrina McCarthy if I could borrow it.”

In the video above, Tulloch says episode 210 is a huge one. Tullock says, “It’s going to blow everyone’s minds,’ and “I am not being hyperbolic.”

Tulloch’s fans are going wild for the look. One replied: “I highly approve of this power jumpsuit,” while another wrote: “This fit is everything.”

Get ready to see more of Tulloch: In March 2022, Superman & Lois (which airs Tuesdays at 8 pm on CW) was renewed for a third season.