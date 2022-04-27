Sophia Bush Takes Off Leggings at Flea Market, “You’re Welcome”

When not filming Good Sam, actress Sophia Bush likes to go to the flea market. She says “The Flea Market is my Coachella.” As seen in the demonstrative video above, she wears leggings under her pants so she keeps warm at 6am, and then she advises you to “take ‘em off once it gets hot out. This usually happens when you have a bag or two of thrifted goodies to take back to the car anyway. You’re welcome.”

When Sophia’s former One Tree Hill co-star Hilarie Burton saw it, she replied: “Love it!” P.S. That song Sophia chose for the video is the new song “First Class” by rapper Jack Harlow. It’s on his upcoming album Come Home the Kids Miss You, which is dropping on May 6.

When Sophia shared the video above, she captioned it: “Felt cute. Posted later.” The peachy scalloped look is by KES New York.

Good Sam airs Wednesdays at 10 pm on CBS.