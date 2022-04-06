Sophia Bush Stuns In Cut-Out Midriff Summer Dress, “Fits Her To Perfection”

On the Good Sam episode ‘I Thought I Lost You,’ Dr. Sam Griffith (Sophia Bush) and her father, Griff (Jason Isaacs), come together to support her injured mother, Vivian (Wendy Crewson), after a devastating storm.

When not playing Sam on TV, Sophia Bush is turning heads on social media. When she shared the stunning photo below, of her wearing a summer dress with a twisted sweetheart bodice and cutout midriff, she wrote: “It’s my first day back in LA and I’m doing zooms in a sundress.”

The dress is by Nigerian-American designer Autumn Adeigbo who says Sophia is “regal, elegant and beautiful in our Jovie dress – fitting her to perfection.” Actresses Kerry Washington (above) and Jenna Dewan (below) are fans of the designer, too.

Good Sam airs Wednesdays at 10 pm on CBS, right after the celebrity survival game Beyond the Edge at 9 pm and Survivor at 8 pm.