Sofia Vergara Stuns in Glistening Close-Up, Drenched in Beladora Jewels

AGT’s most lively spirit, the ebullient judge Sofia Vergara, is an interesting choice for a jewelry company to use as a model — Vergara shines so brightly herself that her personal shining can distract from all the other bling in a picture. Take the photo below.

There is some amazing Beladora jewelry draped all over Ms. Vergara, but isn’t it hard, as a viewer, to get past the eyes? That way Sofia Vergara’s eyes have of glistening and seeming to say there is kindness in the world? Still those earrings are hard to ignore.

Beladora “is the source for fine designer and estate jewelry from the most exclusive makers including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Bulgari, Tiffany & Co.” reads the description at the storied retailer.

Of course, Sofia knows how to combine her personal charisma with the job of featuring the jewelry. It’s all about placement, right? Here she sort of becomes one with the ring, designed by one of her “favorites” — Lorraine Schwartz.

Schwartz, who designed rings for the likes of Blake Lively and Kim Kardashian, knows something about gems. Sofia Vergara is one of them. America’s Got Talent is in production and returns to ABC with a 2-hour premiere on May 31, 2022.