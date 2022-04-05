Sharon Stone Plays Superhero Fighting Boredom In Gambling Ad, “Winning” 

Hollywood movie star Sharon Stone, who was nominated for an Oscar Award for her performance in Martin Scorsese‘s epic crime drama Casino with Robert De Niro, stars in an animated ad for the slot game app Slotomania (which is owned by Caesars Entertainment Corporation).

Stone voices the character of “Captain Slotostar,” a superhero with Stone’s voice and face, which is adorned with a Wonder Woman-esque golden headband. The caped crusader Captain Slotostar sits atop a human finger. (One plays the Slotomania app with the tap of a finger.)

When Stone shared the video ad above, she echoed the company’s tagline: “Saving fingers everywhere from boredom.” Most of her fans love the spot. As one wrote: “Head on a thumb is creative, cool.”

She is also the new brand ambassador for the giant retailer Lens Crafters. See Stone featured on the giant billboard in Times Square, above, and commercial below.