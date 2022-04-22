Selena Gomez Pops Back Up In Crocheted Sweater, “Thought This Was Cute”

Selena Gomez just popped back up on social media in a crocheted sweater, gold hoop earrings and an lovely smile this week — after nearly two weeks where she didn’t post anything on Instagram at all.

Gomez captioned her return to Instagram, where she is the fifth most popular celebrity, with a simple “Thought this was cute.”

She’s right, of course, it is cute — the pic, the pose, the outfit, just the idea of the photo, since it looks so different mood-wise and aesthetically from what had come before it. Her previous post was this one:

More than 6 million of the star’s followers agreed almost immediately about the cuteness. But it’s hard work, too.

Kim Kardashian once wearily told an interviewer, “you gotta keep feeing the ‘gram.” That’s a very concise description of one part of modern celebrity, and not all stars like the obligation equally.

In fact, Selena Gomez recently told GMA that she hadn’t been on social media in over four years, despite ranking as the fifth most popular star on the platform. She has an assistant post her pics, and her staying away helps keep her grounded and sane.

Even so, Gomez’s fans are there for her whenever she (or her assistant) shares a bit of the life. Gomez, like Gatsby, has that gift of making you feel like she’s looking only at you.