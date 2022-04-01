Selena Gomez Debuts Wavy New Short Hairstyle, “New Hair Who Dis?” — Fans Swoon

Selena Gomez sent fans into a frenzy while debuting her new hairstyle, a short wavy look created by celeb hair stylist Orlando Pita. The superstar captioned the photo: “New hair who dis?”

With stars of Gomez’s magnitude, a bold new look like this often signals a bold new career direction, so Gomez’s question takes on an interesting weight. What is this new Selena Gomez going to tackle next? Here’s the look that has fans swooning.

Orlando Pita has been behind some very striking looks and transformations recently, always working with some of the biggest names in Hollywood. Here are Anne Hathaway and Scarlett Johansson photos, both styled by Pita.

And here’s a joyous Hathaway in duplicate, shared on Pita’s Instagram: