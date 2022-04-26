Sarah Michelle Gellar Surprised at ‘Cruel Intentions’ Reunion, Selma Blair, Ryan Phillippe

Hollywood movie star Sarah Michelle Gellar (I Know What You Did Last Summer, Scream 2, Scooby-Doo) turned 45 with friends in Los Angeles. As seen in the photos below, Gellar reunited with her Cruel Intentions co-stars Selma Blair and Ryan Phillippe. Gellar wrote: “Art and surprises on my birthday. What a special day.”

The three celebrities were photographed with artist Sam McKinniss, who’s work features the 1999 Cruel Intentions characters at the famous Jeffrey Deitch art gallery in Hollywood. McKinniss said it was “a career highlight, providing Ryan Phillippe the opportunity to look at his own ass on Sarah Michelle Gellar’s birthday.”

Get ready to see more of Phillippe: he finished filming the thriller American Murderer with Idina Menzel, and the TV movie Alive II with Katrina Law. He also starred in the action thriller The 2nd — trailer below.