Sarah Jessica Parker Asks Jeweler To Find ‘Plaza Suite’ Fan Who Left Her Key

Hollywood movie star Sarah Jessica Parker and her husband of 30 years Matthew Broderick star in the new Broadway production of Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite. When an audience member left a birthday card and a gift for The Sex and the City actress (she turned 57 on March 25), the fan signed her name, Elyse, but didn’t leave a way for SJP to contact her and thank her properly.

Sarah Jessica Parker was so touched by “this most exquisite little, massive treasure” that Elyse left for her at the theatre, she took a photo of it and tagged the jewelry shop (Catbird in Williamsburg, Brooklyn) where Elyse purchased the treasure.

As seen above in the close-up photo, it’s a key with the number 714, as in Suite 714 in The Plaza Hotel.

SJP and Elyse were able to connect via Instagram. Turns out Elyse Smith studied musical theater at Columbia College Chicago before she launched her bakery business Where Sugar Met Whiskey in 2020 “during a bout of pandemic unemployment.”

One of Elyse’s taglines is: “there’s no business like dough business.” See Elyse’s work above and below.