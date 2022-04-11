Rob Lowe Gives Hairless Cat a Bath on ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’

In the 9-1-1: Lone Star episode ‘Riddle of the Sphynx,’ while members of the 126 race to find, and then save, a mystery victim in a car crash, Owen (Rob Lowe) faces a crisis in his relationship with Catherine (Amy Aker). See sneak peek video below.

When not putting out fires or hanging out with Catherine, Owen is bathing a hairless cat at home. Photo below.

Above: Rob Lowe on 9-1-1: Lone Star (Jordin Althaus/FOX)

Get ready to see more of Rob Lowe: He stars in The Bad Seed Returns, a sequel of his 2018 creepy Lifetime Movie The Bad Seed, based on the 1956 novel (and screenplay) The Bad Seed. It’s about a disturbed little girl who kills a rival at school. Lowe plays the girl’s father.

Above: Rob Lowe, Amy Aker on 9-1-1: Lone Star (Jordin Althaus/FOX)

In The Bad Seed Returns, the girl is a teenager (McKenna Grace reprises the role) and her thirst for revenge has not yet been quenched. See trailer below. The Bad Seed Returns premieres on May 30, 2022.

9-1-1: Lone Star airs Mondays at 9 pm on FOX, right before 9-1-1 at 8 pm.