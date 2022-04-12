Rihanna’s Laugh Gives Kawhi Leonard Meme Vibes, “One Thing Ima Do Is Laugh”

Fans keep asking for music, but Rihanna has a far grander creation cooking up at present: human life. And she’s letting the world get pretty up close and personal about the journey toward motherhood.

Not only is she showing out, Rihanna’s bringing her signature style to the trip: it’s all lace and lux for the Queen as she prepares to suddenly become the second most important person in her own life!

“Hey angel mama,” responds Gigi Hadid, as Bad Gal RiRi shares the pics and sounds of her baby bump joy.

“If it’s one think ima do, is laugh out!” Rihanna captions the ebullient pic series. There hasn’t been a laugh on replay like this since NBA superstar Kawhi Leonard meme-laughed (see below) at a press conference in Toronto.

(Note: Leonard laughed his way to a championship soon after.)

Did we say LACE? Yes, lace. And lux.