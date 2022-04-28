Rapper Redman Still Winning Praise For Being Only Honest Celeb in ‘MTV Cribs’ History

Weird History went back and looked at the cribs of celebs from the early aughts — Robbie Williams, Mariah Carey, Dame Dash, 50 Cent, etc. — that were featured on the famous MTV Cribs show. Apparently not everybody was on the up and up, despite the fancy elevators.

It’s really no surprise to learn that not every celeb lived how or where they said they did back then, or that MTV — not beholden to particularly rigid journalistic principles — wasn’t asking too many tough questions. Glitz and glam? Check — we’ll air it!

Ja Rule allegedly used a rented mansion for the show. Not that he didn’t have a nice crib of his own. He just didn’t use that home for his MTV spot. Robbie Williams borrowed Jane Seymour‘s house, according to Weird History. And as go the cars on the show? Those are very often rentals. Ferrari, Bentley and Lambo rentals, but still.

But the rapper Redman steals the show, since “the unvarnished truth” is also entertaining. His “small Staten Island home looked like a college dorm room explosion,” according to the video.

And Redman proceeded to send up the whole idea of the MTV Cribs by giving a lavishly detailed tour of his very not lavish home. Bravo, said fans, who loved the episode then and now.

“I totally respect any celebrity like Redman, who doesn’t live a total bulls&*t lifestyle on camera or off camera. Good on him!!!!” writes one fan, voicing the ideas of many others.