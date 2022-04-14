Rachel McAdams In Doctor Strange 2: “She Deserves a Lot More” Than a Wedding Dress

During Super Bowl LVI, Marvel Studios released a first official trailer for the upcoming Marvel Comic Universe movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (see below). It’s been six years since the release of Doctor Strange (2016).

Hollywood movie star Benedict Cumberbatch plays Dr. Stephen Strange who “casts a forbidden spell that opens the doorway to the multiverse, including alternate versions of himself, whose threat to humanity is too great for the combined forces of Strange, Wong (Benedict Wong), and Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen).”

Many MCU fans have voiced their approval of Rachel McAdams (The Notebook, Mean Girls, Wedding Crashers) reprising her role as Dr. Christine Palmer. In the trailer, she’s seen in a white wedding dress marrying Doctor Strange. One fan wrote: “I can’t wait for her to become the first mcu love interest who is more than just a love interest.”

But many more fan are voicing their disappointment in McAdams’ lack of scenes in the sequel. One fan wrote: “if you want the quality of this Doctor Strange movie to be much better, give Rachel more scenes!” Another chimed in: “they don’t get her enough scenes.”

And another: “In Doctor Strange they totally miss out on her talent as an actress. It’s a shame because she’s worth a lot and deserved much more. They only show her for like 1 second on the 1st and 2nd trailer wearing a wedding dress.”

Good news for Rachel McAdams fans: She will have plenty of scenes in the upcoming movie Are You There God?, It’s Me Margaret, based on the famous Judy Blume Young Adult novel.

McAdams plays Margaret’s mom. Kathy Bates plays Margaret’s grandmother. Margaret is portrayed by Abby Ryder Forston, who played Cassie in the Ant-Man movies. It’s scheduled for a September 16, 2022 release.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be released on May 6, 2022.