Rachel Brosnahan Plays ‘The Price Is Right’ In Baby Blue Bralette Suit, “Come on Down”

On a special primetime episode of The Price Is Right at Night, host Drew Carey welcomes Emmy Award-winning actress Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) to “come on down.”

The gorgeous and talented actress rocks a soft baby blue St. John suit with matching knit bra, white high heels and a high pony for the televised event.

Above and below: Rachel Brosnahan on The Price Is Right at Night (Adam Torgerson/CBS)

As seen in the video below, when it comes time for contestant Hans to guess on the price of Mini-Cooper, he turns to her, assuming she has a car but Rachel admits, ruefully, “I live in New York, I don’t drive.”

When Rachel shared the photo below, she wrote: “Zoom for evidence of that time I used a safety pin to pierce my nose in my dorm room.”

The Price Is Right at Night airs Mondays at 8 pm on CBS.