Paris Hilton Stuns In Tuxedo Micromini Dress with Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly

When not filming her new reality TV show Paris in Love, recently married socialite Paris Hilton is often turning heads on the red carpet. When the 41 year old Hilton shared the photos below, of her modeling a black tuxedo jacket dress, she wrote: “#BossBabes run the world.” More than one fan replied: “Sliving” (a term Hilton uses to describe “slaying” while “living”).

That backless draped crystal blazer dress is by design house Area, which is known for using rows of cup-chain crystals. Area says the “dazzling blazer” is “cut long so you can wear it as an of-the-moment micromini.”

As seen above, Paris wore it to the Front Row Awards; swipe to see her with Christina Aguilera and Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. Below are photos of model Connie Fleming modeling the same dress but with a butterfly crystal mask.

Paris in Love airs Tuesdays at 9 pm on E!