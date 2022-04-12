‘One Tree Hill’ Star Shantel VanSanten Plays Undercover Agent on FBI, ‘One Night Stand’

On the FBI episode ‘One Night Stand,’ when a young couple is found murdered in a New York City park after returning from vacation, the team searches for a suspect linked to the drug trade. During the investigation Special Agent Scola (John Boyd) runs into undercover FBI Agent Tina Chase on a rooftop. Watch sneak peek video below. Clearly the two agents have a past: Scola apologizes for “what happened last year.”

Tina Chase is portrayed by Shantel VanSanten.

She’s known for her roles on For All Mankind (Karen Baldwin), The Boys (Becca Butcher), Shooter (Julie Swagger), The Flash (Patty Spivot), The Messengers (Vera Buckley), and One Tree Hill (Quinn James — photos above and below with co-star Joy Lenz), among others.

Great ready to see more of Shantel and on the big screen: she finished filming the thriller American Murderer with Ryan Phillippe and Idina Menzel. It’s scheduled for a 2022 release.

FBI airs Tuesdays at 8 pm on CBS, right before FBI International at 9 pm and FBI Most Wanted at 10 pm.