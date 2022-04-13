NYT Reporter Says Viola Davis “Locked Her Eyes” On Uber Driver

The New York Times reporter Jazmine Hughes went to the home of Hollywood movie star Viola Davis (The Help, Fences, Suicide Squad, How To Get Away with Murder) to interview the Oscar winner. Or as Hughes refers to Davis, “one of the greatest actors of our generation.”

Best part of this process: After I left Viola Davis’ house, my Uber driver asked if she was my mom – not bc we look alike, but bc of how she locked her eyes on him, to make sure I’d be safe. My @nytmag story of one of the greatest actors of our generation https://t.co/JoJ0RsVALC — Jazmine Hughes (@jazzedloon) April 12, 2022

Note: Jazmine Hughes describes herself on Instagram as "the cutest writer at the @nytimes!" She is pictured above and featured in The New York Times Magazine below.

Note: Jazmine Hughes describes herself on Instagram as “the cutest writer at the @nytimes!” She is pictured above and featured in The New York Times Magazine below.

Viola Davis is currently promoting her new series The First Lady, in which she plays First Lady Michelle Obama. It premieres Sunday, April 17 on Showtime.