Missy Peregrym Hides Pregnant Belly For ‘FBI’ Undercover Sting, ‘One Night Stand’

On the FBI episode ‘One Night Stand,’ when a young couple is found murdered in a New York City park after returning from vacation, the team searches for a suspect linked to the drug trade. The investigation leads FBI Special Agents OA Zidan (Zeeko Zaki) and Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym) to go undercover as a couple at a club.

Above and below: Zeeko Zaki, Missy Peregrym, FBI (David M. Russell/CBS)

As seen in the photos above and below, actress Peregrym wears all black and keeps her arm draped across her belly. In real life, the actress is pregnant with her second child. Note the photo of Peregrym from the prior FBI episode below.

Below is Peregrym’s adorable pregnancy announcement which she shared in February.

Sometimes Peregrym take her son, Otis, to work. See photo below.

FBI airs Tuesdays at 8 pm on CBS, right before FBI International at 9 pm and FBI Most Wanted at 10 pm.