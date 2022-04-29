Miley Cyrus Adds 6 More Songs To ‘Attention’ Live Album, Including Unreleased “You” Cut

Miley Cyrus is using the adjustable digital levers of the music business to her smart advantage, as she does. Her album Attention dropped in early April, but on April 29 she’s adding more songs to the record, including “Angels Like You.”

That’s just something you can’t do on vinyl.

Miley wrote: “On 4/29 I’m adding MORE songs to the #ATTENTION live album! Including Angels Like You which was added into the set the night before inspired by the fans below my hotel room in Bogota singing it ALL NIGHT LONG!”

And why not drop more cuts? The Miley Cyrus Attention South America tour is fresh, which means Miley’s been making moments every night — and she’s giving them away. It’s a live album, after all. What could be more live than adding fresh performances?

Miley is as close to her fans as any performer this side of Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift and her Swifties. “I appreciate your dedication to me & my music more than I can express!” Miley writes.

“To show my gratitude I wanted to give YOU a taste of the ATTENTION TOUR by dropping these 6 additional songs THIS FRIDAY including my unreleased song “YOU” and Mothers Daughter x Boys Don’t Cry medley with @Anitta in Brazil! I love you all so much!”