Michelle Pfeiffer Peels Off Labels on Earth Day, “A Little Sustainability Hack”

When not filming the new Showtime series The First Lady, Hollywood movie star Michelle Pfeiffer (who plays the late First Lady Betty Ford) is promoting her company Henry Rose, which sells fragrances, candles, and body lotions, among others.

On Earth Day, Pfeiffer shared the video above on Earth Day and shared “a little sustainability hack.” As demonstrated, the Henry James labels are easy to peel off the containers, making the containers reusable. Pfeiffer says she uses her empty containers to “store hair clips, cotton swabs, tea bags, spices, jewelry, office supplies, loose change.”

With the candles, Pfeiffer advises to remove any left over wax from the candle, and then “pour boiling water into the container and the wax will float to the surface.”