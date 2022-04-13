Matt Dillon Is All Smiles with Blue Bird Neck Tattoo, ‘Lots of Fun”

Hollywood movie star Matt Dillon (Crash, There’s Something About Mary, Drugstore Cowboy, The Outsiders) announced that he’s wrapping up Ben Stiller‘s upcoming AppleTV+ series High Desert. With the photo below, he wrote: “Lots of fun working with the amazing @patriciaarquette, director Jay Roach and the rest of the gang.”

Patricia Arquette plays the protagonist, Peggy, “a former addict, who decides to make a new start after the death of her beloved mother with whom she lived in the small desert town of Yucca Valley, California, makes a life-changing decision to become a private investigator.”

More than one fan noticed the blue bird tattoo on his neck. One suggested that Dillon “keep the tattoo.” Alas, Dillon replied: “for the character only.”

High Desert is Matt Dillon’s first series since he starred in the sci-fi thriller Wayward Pines on FOX, which was produced by M. Night Shyamalan. Juliette Lewis and Terrence Howard co-starred.

Get ready to see even more of Dillon: he’s playing Hank in Wes Anderson’s upcoming movie Asteroid City with Margot Robbie, Tom Hanks, and Scarlett Johansson, among many others.

And when not on a TV or movie set, Matt Dillon is painting or drawing. Above are photos from his first solo show with friends in Berlin.