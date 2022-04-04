Martha Stewart Says 4 Dogs Killed Her Princess Cat, Kris Jenner Responds

Doyenne of domesticity Martha Stewart shared a photo of the digging of a grave for her “beautiful and unusual Princess Peony” — a 12-year old cat that, despite looking grumpy in photos, was among Stewart’s most precious animal friends.

“The four dogs mistook her for an interloper and killed her defenseless little self. i will miss her very badly. RIP beauty,” wrote Stewart, in memoriam. Some Stewart fans immediately voiced concern that those same four killer canines, who evidently live with Stewart, don’t also mistake their octogenarian owner for an interloper.

“Four dogs is a pack and very dangerous. Be Careful,” wrote one concerned commenter.

Famous commenters like Kris Jenner and Ellen Pompeo expressed sympathy, Jenner with crying emojis and Pompeo with words (“So sorry”).