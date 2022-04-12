Mark Wahlberg Drops ‘Father Stu’ Virtual Biography On Instagram with Mel Gibson

Mel Gibson looks like a Biblical personage with his beard and silvery mane as he details yet another part of the story of Father Stu — the Mark Wahlberg movie based on the life of the most unlikely Catholic priest on earth.

Gibson’s deep, resonant voice tells viewers in the short video below that while Father Stu is a “faith-based film” it’s still not “what you expect.” But if you spend much time on Mark Wahlberg’s social accounts, your expectations about Father Stu will be crystal clear.

The video above is part of a barrage of social media drops by Wahlberg, for whom the film is literally a passion project.

Wahlberg’s quick-hit videos comprise a virtual biography of Father Stuart Long, building a curiosity about the film through commentary snippets from those who knew the real life character — and from those involved in making the film.

The more traditional early trailer is below. But beneath that are the small bite videos that pique the curiosity.

Wahlberg’s promotion is an expert example of the use of marketing breadcrumbs through social media, where Wahlberg has more than 18 million followers on Instagram alone. He’s often featured explaining his relationship to the film and the character, using the similarities of their respective stories to drive interest.

Here’s one setting up Stu’s role as a “troublemaker” ripe for recovery.

It’s not hard to guess why the devout Catholic Wahlberg, a Hollywood fixture, was drawn to the story of Stu. Stu Long, too, set his sights on Hollywood before his higher calling took precedence. (Also of note: Hollywood didn’t need him.)