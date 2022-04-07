Mariska Hargitay Sizzles For Chris Meloni’s Birthday, “A Real Life Bensler Tease”

On the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit episode ‘Once Upon a Time in El Barrio,’ NYPD Detective Velasco asks Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) for help finding three girls who were trafficked from his hometown to New York City.

On the Law & Order: Organized Crime episode “Can’t Knock the Hustle,’ a new ADA on the case urges the task force to flip a member of the brotherhood to get the evidence they need, while Stabler (Chris Meloni) must come to terms with the legacy his father left him.

Even when not playing the good guys together on the Law & Order franchise, Hargitay and Meloni spend a lot of time together. When Hargitay shared the photo above, celebrating Meloni turning 61, fans of both actors (and shows) piled on compliments and mild frustration that their two characters never “hooked up.” As one fan replied: “Please for the love of God give us an episode where you guys hook up.”

Listen to Hargitay and Meloni talk to Seth Meyers (above) about their loyal fanbase and their joint monikers “Bensler,” “Chriska,” and the latest “Marshmellow.”

More than one fan also requested to see a close-up of Hargitay’s glamorous makeup and outfit. One wrote: “We need to see the fit!” and another wrote: “that hair and makeup was on point.” And another: “Let us see your outfit. I know it’s fire.”

One fan replied: “It’s something about them that’s gets me every time….and I’m not talking about benson and stabler either.” Another replied to the birthday photo above: “A real life Bensler tease.”

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit airs Thursdays at 9 pm on NBC, right after Law & Order at 8 pm and right before Law & Order: Organized Crime at 10 pm.