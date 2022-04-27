Mariah Carey and Brandy Sing ‘The Roof’ Together Like Angels, “An Iconic Moment”

When mega star Mariah Carey filmed a MasterClass series at her home studio, she invited R&B singer Brandy Norwood to sing a remixed version of Carey’s 1997 song The Roof (When I Feel the Need).

When Mariah shared the photo below, she thanked “Bran Bran” for “blessing my song with your BEAUTIFUL angelic vocals.” Brandy replied: “Singing with you was a dream.”

When Brandy shared the video below, Jennifer Hudson replied: “Omg I have always wanted to hear u two sing together! Such a treat !!!!” Queen Latifah replied: “My dream,” and Tori Kelly dropped a series of heart-eyed emojis. Jordin Sparks was wooed too. Fans are chiming in with comments like “iconic moment” and “Magic being made right there!”

Fun fact: Carey revealed in 2020 that The Roof was was about her relationship with New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter, whom she first kissed on the roof of his apartment building. She also admitted that My All (also on the same album, Butterfly) was about a night with Jeter in Puerto Rico.

Get ready to see more of Brandy: She’s filming the upcoming Netflix romcom movie Best. Christmas. Ever. with Heather Graham, Jason Biggs and Matt Cedeno (set photo above).