Maren Morris Performs Barefoot, Intimate Duet with Ryan Hurd, “Can’t Love You Anymore”

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd — “cutest couple of 2022,” according to one fan — just gave their followers the kind of video short that exemplifies what social media was really made for — sharing genuine and inspired moments.

Morris and Hurd aren’t posing, they’re playing — and they’re not being what somebody else wants them to be, they’re being themselves. Even fellow star Mickey Guyton is wowed, shooting back multiple fire emojis in response.

Of course, when the two stars do pose, as below, that looks pretty good too. Maybe it’s just the love, despite what the song says. Hurd’s message to Morris on her birthday shows the kind of affection that never goes out of style.

He writes: “Happy Birthday, MM! My favorite person, singer, writer, partner, and best mom for little Hayes. We are so lucky to have you every single day.”

Ryan Hurd’s new album Pelago is out now. You can pre-order the vinyl here. Morris just released Humble Quest, for which she gives Hurd a lot of credit.

Morris wrote to him: “Thank you for pulling me out of the darkness and creating something beautiful with me. I can’t love you anymore than I do now.” Pretty clever too, that lyrical reference.