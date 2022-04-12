Mandy Moore Sings New Song Barefoot with Husband, “Chime In If You Like”

When not playing matriarch Rebecca Pearson in the popular drama This Is Us, Mandy Moore spends time at home with her husband, singer/songwriter/guitarist Taylor Goldsmith. As seen in the video below, the two singers enjoy making music together. Barefooted Mandy Moore sings her hit song Little Dreams, and encourages fans to chime in.

Mandy recently revealed on Jimmy Kimmel that she wears a size 10 shoe but says jokingly, “I’m not proud of it!” Nor is she proud of being call “Bigfoot!”

Mandy Moore is also touring this summer and asking fans “which songs are you hoping to hear live?”

Listen to the fully produced song Little Dreams (below), which is on her upcoming album In Real Life, which will be released on May 13.

